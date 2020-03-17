Mediacraft Associates Holds Coronavirus Awareness, Prevention Training for Employees

The 2019 LaPRIGA PR Agency Of The Year award winner, Mediacraft Associates, on Monday, March 16, 2020, organized an in-house Coronavirus sensitization and awareness training for its employees at its office, located in Magodo, Lagos.

With all members of staff in attendance, the 25-minute long presentation was anchored by an Account Executive, Judith Igwe. She led her audience through the session, explaining the origin of the virus, ways by which people can get infected and measures to prevent contracting the virus. She also enumerated the symptoms, which include: runny nose, sore throat, dry cough, fatigue and fever.

The agency has made provision for medical care for its employees in the event of a health challenge.

John Ehiguese, CEO, Mediacraft Associates, encouraged all members of staff to take advantage of the resources provided within the company to ensure their personal and collective safety. He said: “While the country has been relatively fortunate to have witnessed very low incidents of coronavirus cases, everyone must be more vigilant than ever in observing personal hygiene. We should wash our hands always for a minimum of twenty seconds with soap and clean water. We should also avoid touching our eyes, nose and mouth with our hands.”

The agency has already started implementing safety measures to ensure that its employees and guests are safe from potential community spread of the coronavirus. The CEO urged employees to make use of the essential provisions and stated that the new measures put in place are for the precaution and safety of everyone. He said. “Beginning from the entrance to our premises, safety compliance should be observed, as everyone will have his or her temperature checked with an infrared thermometer. Also, hand sanitizers have been placed in various locations within the building to ensure everyone keeps their hands sanitized from time to time. These measures are important and I am optimistic that this situation will blow over soon.”

Nigeria recorded its first case of coronavirus on February 26, in Lagos State, Nigeria’s financial capital. The country has officially recorded only three confirmed cases of the virus so far.

The World Health Organization has declared the novel coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.