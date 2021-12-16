Mediacraft Associates Congratulates Clara Okoro, Others, On BJAN Election

December 16, 2021 185

Mediacraft Associates Limited, a leading public relations firm in Nigeria, has congratulated the new leadership of the Brand Journalists Association of Nigeria (BJAN), a body of writers that cover the Integrated Marketing Communications (IMC) space, and the entire association, on the peaceful and credible election that produced Clara Chinwe Okoro as the new Chairman.

Okoro, who will be piloting the affairs of the association for the next three years, emerged victorious at the election, during the BJAN 9th Annual General Meeting/Conference which took place in Lagos.

The theme of the AGM was “Media Management in Difficult Time: Advertising, Impartiality and Regulation”, on Saturday, December 11, 2021.

In a congratulatory letter signed by John Ehiguese, Group Chief Executive Officer, Mediacraft Associates Limited, the firm stated that it was not surprising that Okoro was unanimously elected to lead the association given her enviable professional pedigree and commitment to the association.

The letter read: “Everything you have done and accomplished has led to this point. You have worked so hard on yourself, accumulating vast relevant professional experience coupled with your sterling leadership qualities, which created the necessary advantage to convince others of your potential and abilities that eminently qualified you for this well-deserved election.

“As you embark upon your new responsibilities and steer your Association to greater heights, we look forward to working closely with you to further strengthen our friendship and advance our common objective of promoting and telling brand stories.”

Other members of the association elected into various executive positions include: the immediate past General Secretary, Ayobami Lukman Ishau of Marketing Space, who emerged as the Vice Chairman and the former Assistant General Secretary, Adejuwon Oshunuyi of Daily Bells Newspaper, who emerged as the new General Secretary.

Other elected members are Assistant General Secretary; Adedayo Odulaja of New Telegraph, Treasurer; Melvin Udosen of Brandessence, Financial Secretary; Olufemi Adeyemi Matthew of Brand Icon Image and Chief Information Officer (CIO); Amechi Obiakpu of ESPI News.

Mediacraft Associates is a full-service Public Relations and Integrated Brand Communications consultancy firm operating out of Lagos, Nigeria.

Mediacraft Associated is the exclusive Nigeria affiliate of the FleishmanHillard global PR network and a registered member of The Public Relations Consultants Association of Nigeria (PRCAN), the umbrella body of PR firms operating in Nigeria.