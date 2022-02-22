Mediacraft Associates CEO, John Ehiguese, Inducted Into Marketing Edge Hall Of Fame

February 22, 2022 67

John Ehiguese, the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Mediacraft Associates, has been inducted into the prestigious Marketing Edge Hall of Fame and is a recipient of the PR Torch Bearer award.

The Public Relations specialist was recognised for his outstanding contributions to the Nigerian Integrated Marketing Communications industry over the weekend at the maiden edition of the event held on Friday, February 18, 2022, at the Radisson Hotel Ikeja, Lagos.

Marketing Edge Group, the organisers of the Marketing Edge Hall of Fame 2022, organised the event to recognize accomplished professionals, who have distinguished themselves in their various areas of specialization in the Nigerian Integrated Marketing Communications industry.

Ehiguese was celebrated as one of the top 21 personalities that were inducted into 11 categories. He was an honoree and inductee in the ‘PR Torch Bearer’ category.

At the induction ceremony, John Ajayi, the Publisher of Marketing Edge Magazine and Chief Executive Officer of Marketing Edge Group, congratulated the PR don for the recognition into the Marketing Edge Hall of Fame.

He described Ehiguese as a distinguished professional who has recorded outstanding feats in the Public Relations industry.

Receiving the award, John Ehiguese, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Mediacraft Associates, said the award will spur him to do more.

He said, “It is an honor to be recognised and inducted into the Marketing Edge Hall of Fame. Indeed, it is humbling to be a recipient of ‘PR Torch Bearer category’ in the maiden edition of Marketing Edge Hall of Fame.

“My sincere appreciation goes to the organisers of the event, the Marketing Edge Group, for this special recognition.”

He further said the induction will encourage him to contribute more to the growth of Public Relations in the country and beyond.

Ehiguese founded Mediacraft Associates Limited in 2003, and has since nurtured it to become one of the leading PR consultancies in Nigeria, and the exclusive Nigeria affiliate of the Fleishman Hillard global PR network.

He is a member of the NIPR, Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON) and Public Relations Consultants Association (PRCA-UK). He is a fellow of the African Public Relations Association (APRA).

Ehiguese was the Immediate Past President of the Public Relations Consultants Association of Nigeria (PRCAN) and a Board Member of the International Communications Consultancy Organisation (ICCO).

He holds an MBA from the Lagos Business School of the Pan Atlantic University, Lagos (2004). He is also an alumnus of the IESE Business School, Barcelona, Spain and the University of Central Lancashire (UCLAN), United Kingdom.

Some of the other inductees are Steve Babaeko, Chief Operating Officer of X3M Ideas; Lanre Adisa, CEO/Founder of Noah’s Ark; and Yomi Badejo-Okusanya, Group Managing Director, CMC Connect Burson Cohn & Wolfe, among others.