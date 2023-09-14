Mediacraft Associates Celebrates 20 Years of Crafting Excellence

Mediacraft Associates Limited, a leading full-service public relations and integrated marketing communications consultancy firm in Lagos, Nigeria, commemorates its 20th anniversary in the industry.

To mark this significant milestone, the company has launched an exciting competition tagged “The iCraft Challenge” to engage with its audience and celebrate the anniversary.

The organisation, therefore, calls on talented individuals from all walks of life to participate in an exhilarating talent competition that celebrates their craft.

Mediacraft Associates is a fully Nigerian-owned limited liability company and the exclusive Nigeria affiliate of the global FleishmanHillard PR network. The firm is also a registered member of the Public Relations Consultants Association of Nigeria (PRCAN), the umbrella body of PR firms operating in Nigeria.

Since its inception in September 2003, the organisation has provided exceptional PR and marketing communications services and built strong brand reputations for its clients.

Expressing his excitement about this significant celebration, John Ehiguese, Group CEO, Mediacraft Associates, said, “This journey has been incredible, and we’ve come a long way.

“Our mission has always been to amplify voices, and this competition shows our commitment to fostering talents and recognising the diversity of skills that individuals possess. We want to use our 20th anniversary to celebrate creativity and individuality.”

“We owe our success to our dedicated team, our esteemed clients, and the community we serve. Our ‘iCraft’ competition brings us closer to the talented individuals who inspire us daily with their creativity. It’s a way for us to give back and share our achievements with those who have made it all possible,” Ehiguese said.

According to Mediacraft Associates Group CEO, “We’re not just looking back; we’re also looking forward to the next 20 years of greater achievements. We believe creativity knows no bounds, and our dedication to innovation and excellence stays strong. This competition is a glimpse into the future, where we will continue to support and empower individuals to showcase their unique talents on a global stage.”

The iCraft Challenge is about showcasing artistic prowess and recognising individuals’ incredible diversity of skills. Mediacraft Associates firmly believes everyone has a unique talent or craft deserving of recognition and appreciation.

To enter the competition, participants must record a short video showcasing their craft, congratulate Mediacraft on their anniversary, and share the message on their social media handles using the hashtag #Mediacraft@20.

The competition is open to everyone and will run till September 20, 2023. Participants are encouraged to submit their entries during this period to win exciting cash prizes.

Please visit the company website for more information about the competition and Mediacraft Associates’ 20th-anniversary celebration.