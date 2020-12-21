Mediacraft Associates Appoints Segun McMedal as Director of Innovation and Business Development

December 21, 2020 23

Mediacraft Associates, a leading Public Relations consultancy firm, and Nigeria affiliate of the FleishmanHillard global PR network, has announced the appointment of Segun McMedal as the firm’s new Director of Innovation and Business Development. His appointment takes effect from Monday, January 4, 2021.

McMedal, an experienced PR practitioner, is the current Chairman of the Lagos State Chapter of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), a position he has held since 2016.

John Ehiguese, Group CEO, Mediacraft Associates, said: “We are very delighted to welcome Segun to the leadership team of our company. He brings on board, as his major assets, a wealth of experience in PR consultancy practice, and a vast personal network. His appointment is expected to reinforce our strategic growth and transformation programme, by which we are aiming to raise the bar of our service delivery to a level that matches global best practice standards.”

Commenting on his new job, Segun McMedal said: “I have watched Mediacraft Associates grow, with admiration, in the last seventeen years. The company has grown steadily to become a leading communications consultancy in Nigeria. I am excitedly looking forward to joining the leadership team and building on the great foundation and growth potential of the business.”

As the PR firm’s Director of Innovation and Business Development, McMedal is expected to bring his wealth of experience in Nigeria’s Marketing Communications landscape to bear in exploring and optimizing new business opportunities, while also strengthening existing business relationships. He is also expected to drive innovative business processes for Mediacraft Associates, as well as help promote Ehiguese’s agenda of working to ensure that Public Relations takes its pride of place as the lead function in the Nigerian Marketing Communications industry.

Prior to this appointment, Segun McMedal was the Chief Reputation Strategist at Upticomm Marketing Company Limited. Between March 2010 and July 2012, he served as the Group Head, Client Service and Business Development, at CMC-Connect BCW, where he managed high profile client accounts and coordinated media relations activities, amongst other tasks.

He was also the Chief Operating Officer at Ross and Boss, a PR firm, from 2008 to 2010, as well as Managing Editor at Meljum Nigeria Ltd, a Nigerian publishing company, between March 2005 and June 2008.

McMedal holds a Bsc. in Sociology from the University of Ilorin (1997), a Masters in Public & International Affairs from the University of Lagos (2019) and a Post-graduate Diploma in Journalism from the Times Journalism Institute (2004). He is a member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and the Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON).

Mediacraft Associates, a full-service PR consultancy firm, began operations in September, 2003, and has since grown steadily to become one of Nigeria’s leading PR consultancy firms, with a clientele list that includes: The Stanbic IBTC Group, Interswitch Group, Olam Group, USSEC and Sanofi, among others

The firm was voted PR Agency of the Year at the LaPRIGA Awards in 2019.