Media Rights Agenda Files Lawsuit Against Fine Imposed on Broadcasting Stations by NBC

Media Rights Agenda (MRA) has filed a lawsuit at the Federal High Court in Ibadan, Oyo State, challenging the powers of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) to impose fines on broadcasting stations.

The organisation which insists that NBC is not a judicial body is asking the court to set aside the fines of ₦3 million each imposed by NBC on three television stations on October 23 as unlawfully imposed and therefore null and void.

The group announced this is a release signed on Monday by its Communication Officer, Idowu Adewale.

MRA in the suit filed on its behalf by Ibadan-based lawyer, Mr. Boluwatife Sanya, is asking the court to declare the fines imposed by the NBC on Channels Television, ARISE Television and the Africa Independent Television (AIT) over their coverage of the #ENDSARS protests null and void.

They are also asking the court to set aside the fines as unlawfully imposed, and issue a perpetual injunction restraining the Commission from imposing sanctions or fines or other unlawful or unconstitutional restrictions on television and radio stations in Nigeria.