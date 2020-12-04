December 4, 2020 29

The Lagos State University (LASU) hails Oladimeji Shotunde for his outstanding academic performance, as he recently set a new academic record with 4.95 CGPA.

Shotunde was recently listed to have graduated as the overall best graduating student of the LASU Ojo Campus after he emerged with a cumulative grade point average CPGA of 4.95 from a total CGPA of 5.00 scale academic performance.

He graduated from the Department of Business Administration, from the LASU and will be decorated on Wednesday, 16th of December 2020 at the convocation ceremony.

Shotunde expressed his gratitude to his parent while emphasizing that, education is the bedrock of any civilized country.

He noted his peculiar parental circumstance, saying; “my Dad is a mechanic and my mom a trader but they place premium values on education, as I still help my mom to stay at her petty trading shop, to grind pepper with the aid of the grinding machine.”

He also reiterated that he had noticed that the Federal and State government and the Nigeria society barely rewards academically excellence hence the Nigeria youth resolve to mundane extra-curricular activities which has continually defeats the essence of educational pursuit among the Nigerian youth.