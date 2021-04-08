Meaningful Investments Cannot Happen Without Business-Friendly Policies – Kwara Gov.

April 8, 2021 112

To attract investors, there would need to be business-friendly policies, among other factors, instituted, said the Governor of Kwara State, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

AbdulRazaq said this at the Igbomina West Social Political and Economic Summit in Agbeola Oro, Irepodun local government area in Kwara.

He noted that the state suffered from the availability of basic amenities that aid the growth of an economy.

The governor stated that for this reason, the state government was ramping up works on the provision of amenities such as “fixing basic education, healthcare, access roads, and link bridges, and access to potable water.”

The governor was represented by proxy of the Senior Special Assistant on Community Interventions Kayode Oyin-Zubair at the event.

Zubair said that for investments to really take hold in any economy, factors like security, infrastructure, among others would need to be addressed.

He also highlighted some of the work that the Kwara State Government had begun like “the rehabilitation of the road leading to the National Museum Esie is to make the ancient monument accessible to tourists and attract supporting investments like malls, hotels, big restaurants, and others to stimulate economic activities.

“We have also rehabilitated the General Bamigboye Road that links the popular Olomu market; work is ongoing on the popular Nitel-Okerimi Oro Grammar School road. We have also fixed Taiwo Road in Omu Aran.

“Over 700 kilometres of road will be done across the state under the RAAMP project which we have paid for to give our farmers ease access to the market.”

Speaking on the work done to rehabilitate schools in the state the governor said, “For instance, we have done a comprehensive infrastructural facelift at the iconic Oro Grammar School. Schools in Omu Aran, Omi Aro, Esie Iludun, Ajase Ipo, Onila, and Agidingbi have also benefited from various interventions.

“With over N7bn paid in counterpart funds, a lot more will be done under the UBEC school interventions that are about to begin.”