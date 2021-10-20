MDXi To Address Cloud Services Risks At Webinar

October 20, 2021 95

MDXi, a MainOne company, is set to address risks associated with cloud services experienced by companies in the country.

A statement issued by the company on Wednesday stated that this is because organisations continue to intensify efforts to ensure seamless operations of their Information Technology infrastructure.

It added that research conducted by McKinsey showed that many organisations are experiencing one or more failure modes as part of their cloud journey.

It said the reason for these failures were attributed to lack of flexibility and cost optimization benefits despite migrating to public cloud platforms, and chaotic on-premise cloud environments leading to security risks.

MDXi said it will be hosting an interactive webinar for Microfinance Banks, Pension Funds Administrators, and Capital Market Operators on October 21, 2021 to address these issues.

This webinar is themed “Optimising Business Operations with MDXi Cloud solutions”, and will feature presentations, case studies and panel discussions on cloud solutions that will be relevant to Chief Technical Officers and Technical heads in these organizations.

The event will be virtual in line with current COVID-19 guidelines and registration is https://bit.ly/MainOneWebinar.

MDXi is West Africa commercial data center and interconnection operator offers a variety of colocation, cloud and interconnection services, delivered via world-class infrastructure, a highly skilled and certified support team.