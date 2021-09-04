MDA’s Given Until Sep. 5 To Submit Budget Proposals For 2022

September 4, 2021 101

Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) have been given 5 September 2021 as the deadline to present their 2022 budget proposals.

Giving this directive was the Budget Office of the Federation in a circular dated 2 September 2021; issued by its Director-General, Ben Akabueze.

The circular said, partly, “Please refer to the 2022 Budget Call Circular Par. 7 which explicitly required GOEs (Government Owned Enterprises) and MDAs to make their 2022 Budget proposal submissions online using the BIMMS/GIFMIS-Budget Preparation Subsystem BPS) not later than Friday 27™️ August 8nd 3rd September 2021 respectively.

“The Ministry of Finance Budget and National Planning has committed to Mr. President submitting the 2022 Budget Proposal to the National Assembly this September 2021, in full compliance with the Fiscal Responsibility Act 2007.

“Ministries Department and Agencies (MDAs are hereby advised to fully comply with the final submission date of Friday 3rd September 2021.

“The GIFMS -BPS Platform wall be closed to MDAs for Budget upload by midnight Sunday 5 September 2021.

Clarifying further, the circular noted that “For avoidance of doubt, every single MDA is required to populate the Revenue Section on the GIFMIS BPS except for self-funded agencies that are only required to upload their budget on the BIMMS.”

The circular was addressed to Deputy Chief of Staff to the President; Office of the Vice President; Chief of Staff to the President; Ministers/Ministers of State; Secretary to the Government of the Federation; Head of the Civil Service of the Federation; Chairmen of Commissions; and Permanent Secretaries.

Others included Service Chiefs/Inspector-General of Police; Auditor-General for the Federation; Accountant-General of the Federation; Heads of Extra Ministerial Departments/Directors-General; Chief Executive Officers of Parastatals and Agencies.