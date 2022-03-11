fbpx

MC Oluomo: Sanwo-Olu Suspends NURTW In Lagos Motor Parks

March 11, 20220102
Lagos governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has suspended the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in motor parks over the sanctioning of MC Oluomo, the state’s chairman of the union.

BizWatch Nigeria had reported that MC Oluomo disclosed the breakaway of the Lagos chapter of the union following his suspension by the national body.

The transport union leader was suspended for insubordination and misconduct bordering on inciting members of the union against the country.

However, shortly after his suspension was disclosed, MC Oluomo asked Sanwo-Olu to take over the activities of NURTW in motor parks and garages across the state.

In what appeared to be a swift reaction to the development, the Lagos governor authorised the suspension of NURTW in the state motor parks on the ground of dousing the ongoing tension.

“The Lagos State Government has been watching closely events in the National Union of Road Transport Workers Union (NURTW). There have been claims and counterclaims over the control of the union.

“The Government has a duty to ensure the safety of lives and property of all Lagosians and visitors. Therefore, there is an urgent need to douse the unnecessary tension generated by the leadership tussle in the NURTW and protect the citizenry from the likely fallout of the situation.

“After considering the provisions of the law, the Government hereby suspends the activities of NURTW, which must cease to operate in all parks and garages in Lagos State.

“The Government will set up a Committee to immediately take control of the parks and garages. Members of the committee will be key stakeholders in the sector.

“The Government’s position is premised on its responsibility to ensure that there is no breakdown of law and order in all parks and garages in Lagos State,” a statement from Gbenga Omotoso, Lagos Commissioner for Information, read.

