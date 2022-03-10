MC Oluomo: Lagos NURTW Breaks Away From National Body

March 10, 2022 136

The Lagos chapter of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), has broken away from the national body following the suspension of its chairman, MC Oluomo.

NURTW, on Thursday, March 10, 2022, suspended MC Oluomo for insubordination and misconduct bordering on inciting members of the union against the country.

In his reaction to the development, MC Oluomo disclosed the withdrawal of the Lagos chapter of NURTW from the national body, as he confirmed that there are ongoing crises in the union.

“There has been some crisis in our umbrella body, NURTW. All attempts to have an amicable resolution have failed. In fact. we have protested to the Lagos State Government about the State of affairs in our Union.

“Being law-abiding and responsible citizens, we have decided to explore all avenues for peace in the interest of all, we will not support any action that can threaten the peace that we cherish so much in Lagos State.

“Therefore, I, Comrade Musiliu Ayinde Akinsanya, on beha|f of the State Administrative Council, State Executive Council members and the entire union rank and file members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, Lagos State Council with over 200 branches and zones hereby resolve to immediately withdraw our membership and operation from the National body of NURTW for peace to reign in Lagos State; write to Lagos State Governor, Lagos State Ministry of Transportation and other relevant agencies about our decision,” a statement in which he made the disclosure, read partly.

BizWatch Nigeria understands that MC Oluomo is famous for his violent clampdowns on transporters trying to join or form other unions outside his control.