May 29: Transition Of Power Has Commenced – Presidency

The Presidency has denied reports that President Muhammadu Buhari is refusing to hand over power to President-elect Bola Tinubu on May 29, 2023, claiming that the government is already in transition.

“The Presidency wishes to denounce as outrageous and fake, and condemns the fake news brigade for attributing a false quote to President Muhammadu Buhari and circulating it,” the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said in a statement on Friday.

“How can you vigorously campaign for somebody, vote for him and then say you won’t hand over to him? This beggars belief.”

Shehu called an online medium’s premise “pretty pathetic,” adding that its owner is “politically partisan in today’s politics, and in fact a loser in the presidential election.”

He claimed that instead of discussing issues, the platform sold lies in the hope that people would believe them to be true.

“The government is already in transition phase. The Transition Committee, made up of representatives of the outgoing administration and the incoming one is meeting on an almost daily basis planning the handover to the Tinubu/Shettima administration,” he said.

“Thirteen committees as offshoots of the main committee, some, to arrange military drills and pulling out of President Buhari, are either all at work or soon to be. So far, everything is going very well and there is no indication of any hitches.”

Shehu went on to say that the Daura community has begun making plans to reclaim their son after his “successful administration of the country for two terms of eight years.”

“President Buhari is eager to return home to enjoy his retirement” the presidential spokesman said.

