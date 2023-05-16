May 29: IGP Vows To Uphold Democracy

Usman Baba, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), asserts that Bola Tinubu’s May 29 inauguration as President of Nigeria is still sacred and cannot be changed.

The IGP stated, “The 29th May, 2023 date for the swearing-in ceremony of the President-elect of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and indeed, other inauguration ceremonies at national and State levels is sacrosanct,” during a press conference on Monday in Abuja.

Along with other security personnel, he swore to do everything in his power to defend democracy.

Therefore, the police chief issued a warning to political figures attempting to cause disruption or obstruct the inauguration of freshly elected authorities.

According to him, it is expected that genuine Democrats will put the nation’s democratic and national security concerns above their own personal political ambitions.

The IGP said, “Unfortunately, the public utterances of some political actors and their current attempts at inciting public protests with a view to creating national tension ahead of the Presidential Swearing-in ceremony do not only negate these values, but they are also manifestly subversive, undemocratic, unconstitutional.

“Firstly, the Nigeria Police hereby sternly warns all political actors with subversive agenda and their collaborators, particularly, their foot soldiers who they are exposing to political radicalization and extremism to, henceforth, jettison their ongoing premeditated attempts to create tension within the national space with intention of derailing the 29th May 2023 Presidential Inauguration Ceremony.

“Secondly, any such persons, regardless of their political affiliations who continuously engage in acts that are inimical to our nation’s democratic and security interests should not be in doubt on the firm determination of the Nigeria Police under my watch to closely collaborate with the law enforcement family and the intelligence community to defend our democracy, keep the internal security order stable and optimally deploy our common unique assets towards guaranteeing the successful conduct of the Presidential Inauguration Ceremony

“Thirdly, we note that the Inauguration Ceremonies at all the national and State levels of government are a critical constitutional requirement for the sustenance of our political order as a nation and the Nigeria Police is duty and legally bound to defend our democratic heritage and closely police the constitutional processes.

“Consequently, I assure the citizens that our loyalty to our democratic and political order remains firm and unwavering. We will defend our democracy at all costs.”