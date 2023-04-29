May 1: FG Declares Public Holiday To Mark Workers’ Day

The Federal Government (FG) has announced Monday, May 1st, as a public holiday to commemorate Workers Day this year.

The official announcement was made on behalf of the Federal Government by Minister of Interior Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola. He congratulates workers across the country on the occasion.

Ogbeni Aregbesola praised workers for their hard work, perseverance, and sacrifice, stating that their efforts are largely responsible for the country’s grandeur and the respect Nigeria currently commands in the international community.

”There is dignity in labour, we have to have dedication and commitment to the work you do, because it is vital to nation building”.

Aregbesola then encouraged workers to adopt the productivity culture, adding, “The end of work is productivity.” Productivity is what leads to satisfactory provision of products and services and the generation of wealth. As a result, it is the way to national and individual wealth.”

The Minister also advised workers to elevate the level of their trade in accordance with President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration’s drive to enhance the vehicle of government and ensure that all Nigerians enjoy the most from the country.

He informed Nigerians that President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration is totally committed to the security of every citizen and foreigner in the country and will not slow down in any area, even as the term winds down.

The Minister congratulates all security services on their victories in combating criminals across the country, and he encourages them not to relent in their efforts to deter criminals anytime they raise their heads.

The minister urged all Nigerians to contribute to the country’s security architecture by remaining watchful and reporting suspicious individuals and activities to law enforcement agencies in their communities, emphasizing that security is everyone’s duty.

Aregbesola urged individuals to report security threats via the N-Alert app for Android and iOS.