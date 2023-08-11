Mavin Records Signs New Artiste Lifesize Teddy

Lifesize Teddy, a new female musician, has joined Mavin Records’ list of musical talents.

Don Jazzy, the CEO of Mavin Records, made the announcement on his social media handle earlier this week.

Don Jazzy introduced the musician as a rapper, poet, vocalist, and composer.

The Mavin Records’ boss said “Unveiling a new artist is a reminder of how an artist have let themselves go through the laid down process of the Mavin academy, the testament of our faith in them and the coming together of our hardwork.

“With the power vested in me by the Supreme Mavin Dynasty it’s my pleasure to introduce you to Mavin’s latest signee. Rapper, poet, singer and songwriter Lifesize Teddy. Pls follow and welcome Lifesize Teddy.”

Lifesize Teddy has dropped her EP which Don Jazzy via his social media handle urged the public to listen to.

Lifesize Teddy’s song ‘Hypnotic’