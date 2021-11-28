Matawalle Lifts Suspension Of Telecoms Services In Zamfara

November 28, 2021 205

The Governor of Zamfara, Bello Matawalle, has eased the ban on telecommunication services in the state.

Telecoms services regulator, the Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC) had in September directed all telecommunications companies to shut down their services in Zamfara over lingering insecurity in the state.

The governor in October, directed telecommunication operators to restore network service in Gusau, the state capital city.

Matawalle announced the decision for the restoration of telecommunication services in other parts of the state at the state congress of All Progressives Congress (APC) which took place in Gusau on Saturday.

The governor said the NCC would release all the networks by Monday.

He noted that banditry and kidnapping had been substantially brought under control within the period of the telecom shutdown and that his administration was pleased with the present state of security in Zamfara state.

“I want to announce today that we have taken a decision to lift the ban on telecommunications in the state,” he said.

“God willing, as from next Monday, we shall have that effected.

“The decision was due to encouraging reports of successes achieved in the state from those stringent measures.”

He noted that security operatives were still dislodging and apprehending remnants of the bandits and their collaborators.

Matawalle lauded the residents for their strength and patience over the three month period of telecom service suspension.