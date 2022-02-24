fbpx

Matawalle Approves Hassan Gusau As New Deputy Governor Of Zamfara State

February 24, 20220122
The Governor of Zamfara State, Bello Matawalle has appointed a new Deputy Governor of the state, Hassan Gusau following the removal of Aliyu Gusau.

Hassan until his appointment as the Deputy Governor, was the Senator representing Zamfara Central Senatorial District at the National Assembly.

The appointment followed the removal of Gusau by the state House of Assembly at its resumed plenary on Wednesday.

In a statement, the spokesperson for the Assembly, Mustafa Kaura, said the former deputy governor was found guilty of all the allegations levelled against him.

Kaura said, “The House found him guilty of the offences levelled against him which were submitted earlier today in the House and subsequently read at the floor of the chamber by the Speaker of the House, Nasiru Mu’azu Magarya.

“Magarya told the plenary that the committee set up to investigate the former Deputy Governor found him guilty of all the charges levelled against him and directed his colleagues to proceed with individual voting of affirmation for the Deputy Governor to be impeached as required by the law.”

Kaura further stated, “20 out of 22 members voted in favour of the impeachment while the only PDP member of the House, Hon. Salihu Usman Zurmi, was conspicuously absent during today’s plenary.

“Having secured the required number of the votes as directed by the constitution, Speaker Magarya announced the impeachment of Barr Mahdi Aliyu Muhammad Gusau as the substantive Deputy Governor of the state.”

Help Us Create More Jobs, FG Appeals To The Republic Of Korea

About Author

Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. Adepeju loves photography. She is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

