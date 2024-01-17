Massive Explosion Leaves Many Feared Dead, 15 Hospitalized In Ibadan

[adsanity align='alignnone' id=362504]

In a tragic incident that unfolded in Ibadan, Oyo State, a massive explosion rocked the metropolis, leaving at least 10 people feared dead and 15 others hospitalized.

The explosion occurred around 8 pm, causing serious panic in various areas, including the Governor’s Office, Secretariat, Oyo State House of Assembly, and several residential neighborhoods.

The blast affected locations such as Adeyi Avenue, Bodija Estate, leading to the recovery of at least 10 bodies at the scene. The cause of the explosion remains unconfirmed, with some residents speculating it was due to earth movement, while others suggested an Improvised Explosive Device (IED).

Rescue efforts are ongoing, with authorities believing that individuals may still be trapped under the rubble. Hospitals, including the University College Hospital (UCH), received at least 15 victims for medical attention.

Major roads were deserted as security operatives, including the police, Amotekun (Western Security Network), and local vigilantes, took charge of the affected areas. The impact of the blast shattered glass windows, doors, and ceilings in nearby structures.

The government has responded to the incident, deploying security and emergency services. The Commissioner for Information, Dotun Oyelade, assured citizens that the state government is taking control of the situation and urged calm. An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the explosion.

Videos circulating on social media captured the aftermath of the explosion, showing a white pickup van transporting suspected dead bodies and pleas for help from affected residents. The police have confirmed the incident, and the Oyo State Government called for calm while assuring the public that security agencies are actively investigating the situation.