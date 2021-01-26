fbpx
Marwa Tasks NDLEA State Commanders On Drug War

January 26, 2021024
Newly appointed chairman/CEO of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Mohammed Buba Marwa, has directed officers of the agency in all the states of the federation to mop up illicit drugs across the country.

Marwa gave the directive at a meeting with state commanders at the agency’s headquarters in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Monday.

He also hinted at a proposal for a drug test to be conducted o new entrants into higher institutions.

“All commanders must be desirous of keeping drugs out of Nigerian streets and homes, and so all of you must shape up and get all those engaged in the nefarious business to face the music, and I need results from now on,” he said.

“Ours is a national assignment. Drug has littered everywhere; every community. We will lead the fight and we will succeed. Make no mistake about it, it’s a collective effort. Our maxim will be offensive action. This means we must go all out constantly on the offensive against the bad guys.

“The success we make of this particular task goes a long way to determine the socio-economic stability of the nation. We need not be told of the nexus between drug use, crime, and criminalities. The exponential growth of nefarious drug activities can be directly linked to the upsurge in crimes such as insurgency, terrorism, kidnapping, cultism, political thuggery, gangsterism, rape, and other maladaptation bedeviling today’s Nigeria.

“It is not going to be business as usual. It is a moving train. Please, let nobody stand in its front. The train will crush any such person. To be forewarned is to be forearmed. To the unbending drug crime perpetrators, I would like to let them know also that the game is up! It is high time they embraced another trade. The Federal Government Policy on Agriculture is a window for them to leverage on.”

He said he would put more effort into drug demand reduction as part of plans to eradicate the scourge in Nigeria.

Marwa said he would soon propose to the government “the necessity for drug tests for all tertiary institutions resuming students, NYSC members, new workers, all security agencies new recruits and random tests for government appointees. NDLEA is ready to help and we must help.”

While assuring them that their welfare is a priority to him, he said the suspended training of newly recruited personnel would soon resume once appropriate clearance from relevant authorities is secured.

Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

