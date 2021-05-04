Marvel Unveils Trailer For Black Panther Sequel, Others

May 4, 2021 134

Marvel Studios has unveiled a full list of movie titles and dates for each of the films it will release over the next two years.

The video released by the Disney-owned production company provides a glimpse of much-awaited projects for phase four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

The clip provides a first look at footage from ‘Eternals,’ a forthcoming superhero film starring several movie stars including Angelina Jolie, Kumail Nanjiani and Gemma Chan.

It also revealed the sequel to ‘Black Panther’ will now be known as ‘Panther Wakanda Forever’ and scheduled for theatrical release on July 8, 2022.

Marvel also disclosed that the title for ‘Captain Marvel 2’ will now be ‘The Marvels’ with the release date fixed for November 11, 2022.

The filming for the sequel of ‘Black Panther’, Marvel’s blockbuster superhero film, is set to start without Chadwick Boseman, its previous lead character, who died of colon cancer in August last year.

Other projects contained in the video alongside their release dates include: ‘Black Widow’ (July 9, 2021); ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ (September 3, 2021), and ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ (December 17, 2021).

They also include: ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (March 25, 2022); ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ (May 6, 2022); ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ (February 17, 2023); and ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ (May 5, 2023).

It also offers a glimpse of ‘The Fantastic Four’, Marvel’s feature film, expected to be directed by Jon Watts.

The video shows how film remains a major bond among people using a clip of people watching ‘Avengers: Endgame’ in theaters on the opening night in 2019.

The world may change and evolve, but the one thing that will never change: we’re all part of one big family. pic.twitter.com/jZVYL6fOq6 — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) May 3, 2021

It also reflected on how movies continue to inspire hope despite the effect of the coronavirus pandemic on the creative industry.

“The world may change and evolve, but the one thing that will never change: we’re all part of one big family,” it wrote in a terse post accompanying the footage.