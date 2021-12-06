Market Sheds N598bn As Large-Cap Stocks Record Losses

December 6, 2021 192

The stock market of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) declined by N598bn at the end of last week as some large-cap stocks recorded price losses.

The All-Share Index depreciated by 2.63 percent to close the week at 42,167.91 basis points from 43,308.29bps while the market capitalisation of stocks fell to N22tn from N22.6tn.

A total turnover of 1.28 billion shares worth N17.34bn in 21,052 deals was traded last week by investors on the floor of the NGX, in contrast to a total of 3.44 billion shares valued at N30.92bn that exchanged hands in 21,109 deals the previous week.

All other indices finished lower, with the exception of the NGX Insurance Index, which appreciated by 2.97 percent, while the NGX ASeM, NGX Growth, and NGX Sovereign Bond Indices closed flat.

Measured by volume, the financial services industry led the activity chart with 984.543 million shares valued at N10.25bn traded in 11,029 deals and contributed 77.01 percent and 59.09 percent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

The consumer goods industry followed with 78.72 million shares worth N2.33bn in 3,137 deals, while the conglomerates’ industry had a turnover of 48.73 million shares worth N69.84m in 647 deals.

Trading in the top three equities, namely FBN Holdings Plc, Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc, and Access Bank Plc, measured by volume, accounted for 470.73 million shares worth N6.57bn in 3,887 deals as they contributed 36.82 percent and 37.9 percent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

Eighteen equities appreciated during the week, lower than 29 in the previous week; 49 equities fell as against 36 in the previous week, while 89 equities remained unchanged as against 91 in the previous week.