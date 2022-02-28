NGX Market Cap Closes At N25.51tn

February 28, 2022 213

The market capitalization of equities listed on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) appreciated slightly by 0.4 per cent to close at N25.51tn on Friday.

The NGX All-Share Index also appreciated by 0.04 per cent to close the week at 47,328.42 basis points.

Similarly, all other indices finished higher with the exception of NGX Asem, NGX Meri Value, NGX Consumer Goods, NGX Lotus II, NGX Industrial Goods and NGX Sovereign Bond indices which depreciated by 1.17 per cent, 0.34 per cent, 1.06 per cent, 0.07 per cent, 0.01 per cent and 0.02 per cent, respectively.

However, the NGX Growth Index closed flat. According to the NGX, 44 equities appreciated in price during the week, compared to 43 equities in the previous week.

However, 22 equities depreciated in price, compared to 38 equities in the previous week, while 90 equities remained unchanged, higher than 75 equities recorded in the previous week.

The NGX weekly market report showed that a total turnover of 1.668 billion shares worth N19.48bn were traded in 25,979 during the week by investors on the floor of the Exchange, in contrast to a total of 1.713 billion shares valued at N30.76bn that exchanged hands in 24,767 deals in the previous week.