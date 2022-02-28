fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

Capital MarketCOVERNEWSLETTER

NGX Market Cap Closes At N25.51tn

February 28, 20220213
Nigerian stocks

The market capitalization of equities listed on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) appreciated slightly by 0.4 per cent to close at N25.51tn on Friday.

The NGX All-Share Index also appreciated by 0.04 per cent to close the week at 47,328.42 basis points.

Similarly, all other indices finished higher with the exception of NGX Asem, NGX Meri Value, NGX Consumer Goods, NGX Lotus II, NGX Industrial Goods and NGX Sovereign Bond indices which depreciated by 1.17 per cent, 0.34 per cent, 1.06 per cent, 0.07 per cent, 0.01 per cent and 0.02 per cent, respectively.

However, the NGX Growth Index closed flat. According to the NGX, 44 equities appreciated in price during the week, compared to 43 equities in the previous week.

However, 22 equities depreciated in price, compared to 38 equities in the previous week, while 90 equities remained unchanged, higher than 75 equities recorded in the previous week.

The NGX weekly market report showed that a total turnover of 1.668 billion shares worth N19.48bn were traded in 25,979 during the week by investors on the floor of the Exchange, in contrast to a total of 1.713 billion shares valued at N30.76bn that exchanged hands in 24,767 deals in the previous week.

Air Peace Explains Why It Didn’t Delay Flight In Favour Of Kano Emir
Related tags :

About Author

NGX Market Cap Closes At N25.51tn
Boluwatife Oshadiya Lagos, Nigeria
Boluwatife Oshadiya is a graduate of Mass communication with a passion for content creation and digital marketing. He aspires to become a very well known and respected member of his field of study and can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

EFCC Subsidy Fraud COVERNEWS
March 29, 20160315

Anti-Corruption Campaigners Petition EFCC

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram A group of anti-corruption campaigners, the Civil Society Network Against Corruption (CSNAC) has submitted a petition to the Economic and Financial Crimes C
Read More
International Students May Need to Leave US INTERNATIONALNEWSLETTER
October 5, 20190386

US Democratic Legislators Demand Trump’s Ukraine Call Documents

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram US Democratic lawmakers have demanded documents from the White House as part of their impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump. The documents relate
Read More
Gold CHEMICAL & PETRO-CHEMICALCOVERNEWSLETTER
January 5, 20180261

Gold Slumps by 0.50% In Early Trade

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Gold prices slipped over 0.50 per cent in early trade on Thursday, January 4, on account of profit booking by investors amid firm US dollar. MCX Gold future
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.