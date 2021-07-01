Stock Exchange: Market Capitalisation Grows By N139bn At End Of Trading Day

July 1, 2021 105

The Nigerian stock market closed the trading day on a positive note, as the market capitalisation grew by N139 billion and the All-Share Index (ASI) rose by 0.71 percent.

The equity capitalisation stood at N19.76 trillion against the N19.62 trillion recorded on Tuesday.

The All-Share Index (ASI) rose to 37,907.28 from 37,640.75.

The volume of shares fell to 213.70 million from the 229 million recorded on Tuesday.

Deals traded on the stock exchange floor stood at 3,522 against 3,678 recorded the previous day.

Share values appreciated to N3.2 billion against N2.7 billion recorded on Tuesday.

Top Gainers

NESTLE: Closed at N1,540, up 10 percent.

IKEJAHOTEL: Closed at N1.33 kobo, up 9.92 percent.

OANDO: Closed at N3.29 kobo, up 9.67 percent.

LASACO: Closed at N1.50 kobo, up 9.49 percent.

LINKASSURE: Closed at N0.84 kobo, up 9.09 percent.

Top Losers

BOCGAS: Closed at N8.55 kobo, down 10 percent

SOVRENINS: Closed at N0.26 kobo, down 7.14 percent.

PZ: Closed at 5.25 kobo, down 7.08 percent.

REGALINS: Closed at N0.46 kobo, down 6.12 percent.

COURTVILLE: Closed at N0.20 kobo, down 4.76 percent.

Leading the activity chart was WEMABANK with 18.30 million shares traded by investors.

Following was OANDO with a share volume of 15.61 million.

MBENEFIT follows with 15.10 million shares.

Others are ACCESS with shares of 13.74 million and UBA with 13.55 million shares.