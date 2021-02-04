fbpx
Market Capitalisation Depreciates By N22bn

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

Capital MarketCOVERNEWSLETTER

Market Capitalisation Depreciates By N22bn

February 4, 2021015
NSE Suspends Thomas Wyatt Nigeria

Trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange closed bearish for the third consecutive day as market capitalisation depreciated further by N22 billion on Wednesday.

The All-Share Index (ASI) fell by 39.78 basis points, representing a decline of 0.10 percent to close at 42,000.01 points as against 42,043.79 points recorded on Tuesday.

Also, the overall market capitalization lost N22 billion to close at N21.970 trillion lower than the N21.994 trillion of the previous day.

The downturn was driven by price depreciation in large and medium capital stocks, including Nigerian Breweries, Lafarge Africa, Ardova, BOC Gases, and Zenith Bank.

READ ALSO: Top 5 Billionaires Richer Than 80 Poorest Countries Combined

Market sentiment was negative, as 27 stocks declined, relative to 19 gainers.

On the bourse, NCR Corporation recorded the highest price gain of 9.94 percent to close at N3.34 kobo.

CHI Plc followed with a gain of 9.52 percent to close at N0.46, while Prestige Assurance Plc rose 9.90 percent to close at N0.48 kobo.

On the other hand, Linkage Assurance led the losers’ chart by 9.88 percent to close at N0.73 kobo per share.

Champion Breweries followed with fell 9.84 percent to close at N3.39, and Regal Insurance Plc shed 9.38 percent.

FCMB traded 50.404 million shares at N173.546 million.

Related tags :

About Author

Market Capitalisation Depreciates By N22bn
Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

Related Articles

Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Ibe Kachikwu (right) and the newly appointed Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Maikanti Baru, when Kachikwu handed over to Baru in Abuja COVERSHIPPING & PORT SERVICES
July 11, 2016040

PENGASSAN, NUPENG, Minister For Petroleum Meeting

Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Ibe Kachikwu,  has assured that all issues raised by oil workers’ unions would be addressed to ensure sanity in the industry during a press conference on Fri
Read More
BANKING & FINANCENEWSLETTER
April 8, 2016055

Commercial Banks Seek More Cash From CBN

Commercial banks have called on the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, to expedite action on the release of the five per cent Cash Reserve Ratio, CRR, which it promised the banks for increased lending to t
Read More
Bitcoin COVERINTERNATIONALNEWSLETTER
July 28, 2018036

US Market Regulator Turns-down Bitcoin Exchange Trading by Tech Entrepreneurs

US market regulators on Thursday again rejected a proposal to allow trading in the first Bitcoin-based exchange-traded fund created by noted tech entrepreneurs Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss. The Securi
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    wpChatIcon