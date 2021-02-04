Market Capitalisation Depreciates By N22bn

February 4, 2021 15

Trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange closed bearish for the third consecutive day as market capitalisation depreciated further by N22 billion on Wednesday.

The All-Share Index (ASI) fell by 39.78 basis points, representing a decline of 0.10 percent to close at 42,000.01 points as against 42,043.79 points recorded on Tuesday.

Also, the overall market capitalization lost N22 billion to close at N21.970 trillion lower than the N21.994 trillion of the previous day.

The downturn was driven by price depreciation in large and medium capital stocks, including Nigerian Breweries, Lafarge Africa, Ardova, BOC Gases, and Zenith Bank.

Market sentiment was negative, as 27 stocks declined, relative to 19 gainers.

On the bourse, NCR Corporation recorded the highest price gain of 9.94 percent to close at N3.34 kobo.

CHI Plc followed with a gain of 9.52 percent to close at N0.46, while Prestige Assurance Plc rose 9.90 percent to close at N0.48 kobo.

On the other hand, Linkage Assurance led the losers’ chart by 9.88 percent to close at N0.73 kobo per share.

Champion Breweries followed with fell 9.84 percent to close at N3.39, and Regal Insurance Plc shed 9.38 percent.

FCMB traded 50.404 million shares at N173.546 million.