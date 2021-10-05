Mark Zuckerberg Loses $7 Billion Amid Global Outage

October 5, 2021 127

Mark Zuckerberg is one of the world’s richest man and also happens to own 3 of the most used social media platform; Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp.

During one of the biggest global outage this year that occured on October 4, 2021, Zuckerberg lost $7 billion, moving him to the fifth richest person on earth.

Investor confidence in Facebook weakened a bit on Monday amid continued political pressure and a rare lengthy outage of the company’s apps, which sent shares down 4.8% and in result cost Zuckerberg billions.

Previous outage

Facebook’s stock came under pressure from Instagram and WhatsApp. Facebook last suffered a blackout like this in 2019, when the network shut down for 14 hours. A decade earlier, in 2008, it went dark for a day.