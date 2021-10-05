fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

INTERNATIONALLIFESTYLE

Mark Zuckerberg Loses $7 Billion Amid Global Outage

October 5, 20210127
Mark Zuckerberg Loses $7 Billion Amid Global Outage

Mark Zuckerberg is one of the world’s richest man and also happens to own 3 of the most used social media platform; Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp.

During one of the biggest global outage this year that occured on October 4, 2021, Zuckerberg lost $7 billion, moving him to the fifth richest person on earth.

Investor confidence in Facebook weakened a bit on Monday amid continued political pressure and a rare lengthy outage of the company’s apps, which sent shares down 4.8% and in result cost Zuckerberg billions.

READ ALSO: WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram Experience Outage

Zuckerberg loses billions as Facebook remains offline | The Post Millennial

Previous outage

Facebook’s stock came under pressure from Instagram and WhatsApp. Facebook last suffered a blackout like this in 2019, when the network shut down for 14 hours. A decade earlier, in 2008, it went dark for a day.

About Author

Mark Zuckerberg Loses $7 Billion Amid Global Outage
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. She loves photography, she is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

March 11, 20140134

He Loves You, He Loves You Not?

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Being curious to know if a guy loves you can be very tedious. Because he didn’t say “I love you” doesn’t really mean he doesn’t. Some guys find it hard to e
Read More
Inflation INTERNATIONALNEWSLETTER
December 13, 20180345

Falling Fuel Prices Keep a Lid on US Inflation in November

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram A dip in US gasoline prices held down consumer inflation last month, masking rising prices for food, rent and medical care, according to government data rel
Read More
June 3, 20140149

Nestle To Acquire Aesthetic Dermatology Assets For Nestle Skin Health

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Having announced its plans to extend its activities to include the field of specialised medical skin treatments, Nestle is set to acquire fully, Galderma, t
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.