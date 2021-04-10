Maritime Workers Threaten Strike Over IOCs’ Employment Of Foreigners

April 10, 2021 65

The Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN) has expressed its displeasure with the non-compliance of International Oil Companies (IOC) to the Stevedoring regulations issued by the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA).

The Union in a statement signed by the President-General of the union, Adeyanju Adewale, and his Secretary-General, Felix Akingboye, on Friday accused the IOCs of replacing registered Nigerian stevedores and dockworkers with foreigners.

The statement entitled ‘Continued breach of extant stevedore regulations by the International Oil Companies’, alleged that the companies involved had denied NIMASA’s registered stevedores and dockworkers the opportunity to earn their wages thereby flouting local content laws.

READ ALSO: Transaction Value Of Cattle In Lagos Alone Is N328bn

The MWUN issued a seven-day ultimatum to the Federal Government, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) and NIMASA starting Friday to get the IOCs to comply with the statutory regulations.

The union warned that failure of the Federal Government and its agencies to caution the IOCs on or before the expiration of the seven-day ultimatum would lead to mass strike actions at the ports, terminals, jetties and other cargo handling locations in the country.