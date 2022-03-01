fbpx

Maritime Workers Shelve Planned Strive After NPA Boss’ Appeal

March 1, 20220121
The Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN), has shelved its planned strike, which was scheduled to commence from Tuesday, March 1, 2022.

The strike was put on hold following an appeal to the union by the Managing Director (MD) of Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Mohammed Bello Koko.

BizWatch Nigeria recalls that the maritime workers, on Monday, February 14, issued a 14-day strike notice to the Federal Government over the refusal of the International Oil Companies (IOCs), to allow the stevedoring companies access to their platforms for operational purposes, and denying registered Dockworkers, as required by law.

In a letter addressed to the Minister of Transportation, Minister of Labour and Employment, and copied among others, NPA MD, Director-General (DG), the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Executive Secretary, Nigerian Shippers Council, President of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), the union threatened to shut ports operations nationwide until the IOCs comply with the laws.

But ahead of the ultimatum, Koko held a meeting with the leadership of the union, where he appealed to them not to deviate from the path of peace and industrial harmony the union has cultivated over the years.

Reminding the union leaders that shutting down port operations generate several negative ripple effects far beyond the port industry, the NPA chief sued for dialogue, as he maintained that it remains a veritable tool to address every agitation.

“It is very important we keep the ports open for business 24 hours daily, this is our cardinal mandate as a port administration and I expect your union as a critical stakeholder would continue to partner with us to maintain and sustain this mandate,” Koko stated.

Proving an update on the matter, Koko, in a communique, disclosed that the union has shelved the planned strike.

“The MWUN hereby shelves its planned strike slated for March 1, 2022, to allow for intervention from appropriate authorities with a view to addressing the issues at stake,” the communique read partly.

Maritime Stakeholders Divided Over Passage Of NSIB Bill
About Author

Damilare Famuyiwa
Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years experience. Trained at the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ), he has since been actively covering different beats, which include finance, showbiz, and music. You can reach him on [email protected]

