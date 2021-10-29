Maritime Union Advises Workers To Receive COVID-19 Jab

October 29, 2021 130

The President-General of the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN), Adewale Adeyanju on Thursday in Lagos called on workers in the maritime sector to go receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Adeyanju told the workers that the vaccine was both safe and effective.

He stated that despite the challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, scientific research has given rise to the production of vaccines that are 94 to 95 percent effective, and these figures have proven true in clinical and trial studies of those at high risk and the elderly.

“Unfortunately, a lot of people are questioning the efficacy of the vaccines which has resulted in a negative public opinion on its efficiency.

READ ALSO: Energy Transition Impossible Without Capital Investment – OPEC

“To affirm our trust in the efficacy of the vaccine, the leaders of the union have been vaccinated and have not experienced any negative effect.

“We are, therefore, persuaded that the vaccines are safe for use, and in this wise, we urge every worker to make himself or herself available for vaccination as this is the sure way to stem the spread of the pandemic,” Adeyanju said.

The MWUN leader recalled that since the outbreak of the COVID-19 in 2020, the disease has claimed over three million lives globally, with over 114 million cases confirmed by laboratory tests.

“These numbers translate into hundreds of thousands of people in the Nigerian context as the pandemic has impacted almost every facet of life, causing global economies to stall, changing the way we work and affecting our relationship with people and family and stretching health care systems to the limit,” he said.