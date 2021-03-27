fbpx
Maritime, Key Sectors To Suggest Projects To FG Through BPE

Players in key sectors of the Nigerian economy will, through the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE), suggest projects to the federal government.

This disclosure was made by the Director-General of BPE, Alex Okoh, during a webinar organised by the Nigeria-South Africa Chamber of Commerce on Friday.

Okoh revealed that these suggested projects would receive approval upon the completion of the evaluation of the project.

“The Bureau of Public Enterprises has been entrusted with a significant part of the PPP responsibilities in Nigeria through the Federal Government’s circular of September 2020.

“What this means in effect is that players in the country’s maritime and other key sectors of the economy can identify and suggest projects to the government through the BPE or relevant MDAs.

“Once these projects are examined, approval will be given to the relevant parties to undertake an appraisal, feasibility study or outline of business case, which will be scrutinised by the government. Thereafter, a tender will be published.

“The benefit of this is that the originator of the project will be allowed to provide a matching offer with that of the highest bidder and if the party is able to match this offer, they will be declared the preferred bidder.”

