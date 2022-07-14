Maritime Arbitrators Seeks Alternate Dispute resolute

The Maritime Arbitrators Association of Nigeria (MAAN) has emphasised the relevance of alternative dispute resolution in resolving commercial conflicts.

According to a statement from MAAN President Bodunrin Adewole, adopting ADR would support and sustain productive and efficient commercial relationships among stakeholders, port users, cargo owners, and ship owners in the Nigerian maritime industry.

By establishing an international maritime arbitration and dispute resolution centre in Lagos, Adewole reaffirmed MAAN’s commitment to the promotion and sustainability of global best practices in maritime arbitration and ADR.

The Nigerian Shippers Council, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, and Nigerian Port Authority were among the parastatals under the Federal Ministry of Transportation that he urged to include ADR in their contracts. He added that ADR was a less expensive and quicker method of resolving disputes.

“The establishment of the International Arbitration Centre would further promote Nigeria as an attractive venue for settlement of maritime disputes through arbitration and ADR in West Africa. It is expected that when put in place, the International Arbitration Centre would actually benefit the Federal Ministry of Transportation with all its existing contacts especially as it concerns disputes arising from execution of contracts.”

Adewole added that the group was dedicated to developing and maintaining global best practices in maritime arbitration and ADR through its partnership with stakeholders.

The group has spearheaded the effort to promote the resolution of maritime conflicts, according to the organisation’s vice president, Mrs Jean Chiazor Anishere, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, quoted in the announcement.

“Since its inception in 2005, MAAN, in collaboration with various stakeholders in the maritime industry in Nigeria, has led the drive to promote the resolution of maritime disputes through arbitration, mediation and all other ADR mechanisms and the Association is set to undertake more programmes and initiatives in the coming years.

“MAAN, in collaboration with the major stakeholders in the maritime sector, is committed to the creation and establishment of a Maritime Arbitration and Dispute Resolution Centre in Nigeria,” the press statement read.