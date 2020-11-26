Maradona To Lie In State At The Presidential Palace In Argentina – Presidency

November 26, 2020 6

The body of Argentine football legend Diego Maradona, who died on Wednesday, will lie in state at the presidential palace in Buenos Aires during three days of national mourning, the presidency announced.

Maradona would lie in state at the Casa Rosada palace so the public could pay homage to the sporting hero “from Thursday until Saturday,” presidency spokesman Mario Huck said.

BizWatch Nigeria on Wednesday reported that Diego Maradona died of a heart attack just two weeks after his release from the hospital after treatment for a bleed on his brain.

Maradona, who was the greatest footballer of his generation, suffered a cardiac arrest at a home in Tigre, Argentina.

Maradona had been recuperating from the removal of a blood clot on the brain.

Maradona helped Argentina win the World Cup in 1986, the pinnacle of an illustrious career.

He played club football for Boca Juniors, Napoli and Barcelona among others and was adored by millions all over the world for his brilliant skills.

Maradona was responsible for the infamous ‘Hand of God’ that eliminated England from the 1986 tournament

