Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index Records Expansion

November 19, 2020

The Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for November 2020 recorded expansion after six consecutive months of contractions (May to October 2020).

However, non-Manufacturing PMI sustained negative direction while unemployment level also remains negative for the eighth consecutive month.

In its PMI Report for November released on Wednesday, the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN said the Manufacturing PMI stood at 50.2 index points while the non Manufacturing PMI was 47.6 index points below the 50 per cent threshold.

The PMI is an index of the prevailing direction of economic trends in the manufacturing and service sectors. An index reading below 50 indicates negative direction while above 50 signifies growth.

The report stated:” The Manufacturing PMI in the month of November stood at 50.2 index points, indicating recovery from contraction in the manufacturing sector recorded since May 2020.

“Of the 14 subsectors surveyed, 8 subsectors reported expansion (above 50% threshold) in the review month in the following order: Transportation equipment, Non-metallic mineral products, Furniture & related products, Cement, Textile, apparel, leather & footwear, Plastics & rubber products, Food, beverage & tobacco products and Printing & related support activities. The remaining 6 sub-sectors reported contractions in the following order: Electrical equipment, Petroleum & coal products, Chemical & Pharmaceutical products, Primary metal, Paper products and fabricated metal products.”

“PMI for the non-manufacturing sector stood at 47.6 points in November 2020, indicating slowing contraction in non-manufacturing activities.

“Of the 17 surveyed sub-sectors, 3 sub-sectors reported growth in the following order: Transportation & Warehousing; Health care & social assistance and Agriculture. Thirteen sub-sectors reported declines in the following order: arts, entertainment & recreation; professional, scientific, & technical services; construction; repair, maintenance/washing of motor vehicles, utilities, water supply, sewage & waste management; real estate rental & leasing; accommodation & food services; finance & insurance; information & communication; wholesale/retail trade, educational services and electricity, gas, steam & air conditioning supply. Management of company subsector reported stationary level.”