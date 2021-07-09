Manufacturers Laments High Cost Of Generating Electricity

July 9, 2021 133

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has complained of the high cost of generated electricity from off-grid sources.

While speaking at the Global Environmental Facility-United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (GEF-UNIDO) project inception workshop in Lagos, the Director General, MAN, Mr. Segun Ajayi-Kadiri, said manufacturers spend about 30 per cent of the production cost on generating power.

According to him, the cost of sourcing energy from the national grid has also not been affordable.

Kadiri, however, said energy management systems and energy system optimization could sustainably reduce manufacturers’ energy consumption and cost.

The Country Representative and Regional Director, UNIDO Regional Office Hub, Mr Jean Bakole, said globally, industries account for one-third of total energy consumption and for almost 40 percent of worldwide carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions.

The Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources in Lagos, Mr Tunji Bello, said industrial emissions are the second source of air pollution in Lagos.

He stated that the concentration of industries in commercial zones in the state like in Apapa, Ikeja, Idumota, Odogunyan, among others has increased air pollution and poor air quality.