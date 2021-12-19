fbpx

Manufactured Goods Worth N13.7tn Imported Nine Months – NBS

December 19, 2021075
The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has revealed that manufactured goods valued at N13.7tn were imported into Nigeria from January to September this year.

It said the country exported N757bn worth of manufactured goods in the nine-month period, accounting for 0.06 per cent of the total trade of N14.3tn.

The value of trade in the manufacturing sector stood at N4.78tn in the first quarter of this year, representing 49.01 per cent of country’s total trade in the period, according to the NBS.

Out of N4.78tn, exports accounted for N250.4bn while the import component stood at N4.5tn.

Manufactured goods imported into the country included antibiotics, used vehicles, motorcycles, and machines for reception of voice, while goods exported from the country included vessels and other floating structures as well as aluminum alloys.

In Q2, Nigeria imported N4.3tn worth of manufactured goods and only exported N211.6bn goods, bringing the total trade in the sector to N4.5tn.

The country saw its import of manufactured goods rise to N4.9tn in Q3 and exports climbed to N295.03bn, resulting in total trade of N5.2bn.

The NBS noted that manufactured goods exports in Q3 were 39.4 per cent more than the value in Q2 and 121.6 per cent higher than Q3 2020.

It said manufactured goods imports were 13.98 per cent higher in Q3 than the level in Q2 and 42.73 per cent more than that of Q3 2020.

David Oputah
Oputah David is a Mass Communication graduate with a master's degree in Organisational Behaviour and another in Mass Communication. He is also a Bloomberg trained Financial journalist with an interest in markets and the economy. He can be reached via – [email protected]

