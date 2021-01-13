Manchester United Tops EPL After Win Against Burnley

January 13, 2021 240

A Paul Pogba 71st minute strike handed Manchester United the top spot of the English Premier League chart. Manchester United moved three points clear ahead of close rival Liverpool after it defeated Burnley by a lone goal on Tuesday.

The win by Manchester United, in the re-arranged fixture at Turf Moor, places the Red Devils on 36 points from 17 games with rivals Liverpool on 33 points.

Manchester United’s table-topping win serves as a prelude to a superiority contest between the two leading teams in EPL on Sunday..

Marcus Rashford broke the deadlock after he floated in a ball from the right which Pogba met with a volley.

The ball deflected off Burnley defender Matt Lowton and beat the wrong-footed Nick Pope.

This is the first time Manchester United would be at the top of the league after 17 games, since December 2012.

The team captain, Harry Maguire had an effort canceled in the first half.

This was after referee Kevin Friend ruled he had pushed Erik Pieters as he rose to head in a Luke Shaw cross at the back post.

Burnley applied some late pressure and felt they should have had a penalty kick when the ball appeared to hit Maguire’s arm.

James Tarkowski also had a great chance to grab a point for the Clarets but failed to make good contact from a goalscoring position.(Reuters/NAN)