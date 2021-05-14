Manchester United Suffers EPL Defeat To Liverpool At Old Trafford

May 14, 2021 97

Manchester United suffered its first English Premier League (EPL) defeat in seven years in the hands of rivals, Liverpool on Thursday night with a scoreline of 4-2.

Bruno Fernandes put the host team in front in the ninth minute after he saw his side-foot cross deflected into the Liverpool net by Nat Phillips. The visitors fought their way back into the game coyrtesy of Diogo Jota strike in the thirty-third minute having had his initial attempt pushed over the bar by the Manchester United goalkeeper three minutes earlier.

Roberto Firmino gave the visitors the lead in stoppage time of the first half after connecting with a setpiece from Trent Alexander-Arnold through a header.

READ ALSO: Michael Jordan’s Rookie Season Sneakers Sold For $152,500

The Reds resumed the second half of the game smoking, as Firmino rebounded an attempt by Trent Alexander-Arnold to score his second for the night. Diogo Jota came close to scoring his second goal but saw his attempt hit the bar. Rashford narrowed the gap with a sixty-seventh-minute strike to keep hope alive for Manchester United.

However, Mohammed Salah made sure the game was put beyond redemption for the host, as the Egypt international Mohammed Salah scored the final goal in the eighty-ninth minute of the game, to move the Reds closer to a top-four finish in the EPL this season.

With the win, Liverpool rise up to fifth on the EPL table with 60 points, four behind fourth-placed Chelsea who have played a game more.

Man United, however, remain second on 70 points and safe from the top-four scramble with two matches left to the end of the league season.

The Red Devils are billed to play Villarreal in the Europa League final on May 26.