Manchester United Defeat Manchester City 2-1 To Win The FA Cup

Manchester United (Man U) overcame the odds and defeated Manchester City 2-1 in the FA Cup final on Saturday. United, who finished eighth in the Premier League following a dismal season, surprised Premier League winners City with an outstanding performance.

After 30 minutes, Alejandro Garnacho seized the lead by tapping into an empty net following a horrendous mixup between Josko Gvardiol and goalkeeper Stefan Ortega.

United increased their advantage eight minutes later with a wonderful goal from teenager Kobbie Mainoo, who was set up by a great ball from the exceptional Bruno Fernandes. United took a well-deserved lead, and City were unable to match their intensity.

As expected, City dominated during the second half: they struck the crossbar through Erling Haaland, and substitute Julian Alvarez should have halved the deficit after Phil Foden had slipped him in, but the Argentinian shot wide.

But surprisingly, the Premier League champions struggled to find their typically fluid rhythm. City eventually found a breakthrough when Jeremy Doku’s shot squirmed past Andre Onana in the 87th minute, but they could not find an equalizer in the game’s dying moments.

With reports ahead of the match suggesting this would be manager Erik Ten Hag’s final game, regardless of the result, United’s new part-owners at Ineos will have a decision to make on whether to keep the Dutch coach in charge next season.