Manchester City Set To Renew Mahrez’s Contract

July 19, 2021 107

Manchester City is reported to be set to reward its Algerian winger, Riyad Mahrez with a new contract following his impressive performance which helped the club lift the Premier League last season.

The winger has since joining the club from Leicester in 2018 won two Premier League titles and an FA Cup.

Mahrez was part of the Guardiola-led side which fell to Chelsea in the UEFA Champions League final which took place in Porto.

Riyad Mahrez in action during the Carabao Cup final against Spurs at Wembley

Meanwhile, current Champions League title holders, Chelsea is planning on bidding for Bayern Munich striker, Robert Lewandowski to the tune of £50m., the club failed in its attempt to secure the signing of Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund.

Lewandowski scored 48 goals in 40 appearances for Bayern Munich last season.