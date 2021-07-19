fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

ForeignSPORTS

Manchester City Set To Renew Mahrez’s Contract

July 19, 20210107
Manchester City Set To Renew Mahrez's Contract

Manchester City is reported to be set to reward its Algerian winger, Riyad Mahrez with a new contract following his impressive performance which helped the club lift the Premier League last season.

The winger has since joining the club from Leicester in 2018 won two Premier League titles and an FA Cup.

Mahrez was part of the Guardiola-led side which fell to Chelsea in the UEFA Champions League final which took place in Porto.

Riyad Mahrez in action during the Carabao Cup final against Spurs at Wembley

READ ALSO: Week 2 2021 Aussie Football Pool Fixtures, EKO, LKO For Sat 17 Jul 2021

Meanwhile, current Champions League title holders, Chelsea is planning on bidding for Bayern Munich striker, Robert Lewandowski to the tune of £50m., the club failed in its attempt to secure the signing of Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund.

Lewandowski scored 48 goals in 40 appearances for Bayern Munich last season.

About Author

Manchester City Set To Renew Mahrez’s Contract
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

Related Articles

July 26, 20130120

FIFA Appoints Madagascar Officials For Eagles/Malawi Clash

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram World football-governing body, FIFA, has appointed officials from Madagascar to officiate the 2014 FIFA World Cup qualifying clash between Nigeria’s Super E
Read More
Victor Moses NEWSLETTERSPORTS
January 21, 20190210

Victor Moses Demands £2.86 million from Relegation threatened Fernebahce

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Chelsea winger, Victor Moses has made a sensational demand of £2.86m as ‘assurance fee’ from Fernebahce, in the likelihood of the team getting relegated aft
Read More
November 14, 20130109

FIFA Invites Iheanacho, Alampasu For 2014 Ballon d’Or

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Players of the under 17 team, Kelechi Iheanacho and Goalkeeper Dele Alampasu have been invited by World football governing body, FIFA as part of dignitaries
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.