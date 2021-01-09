fbpx
Manchester City Owner Purchases Historic FA Cup For $1 million

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

NEWSNEWSLETTERSPORTS

Manchester City Owner Purchases Historic FA Cup For $1 million

January 9, 2021033

Sheikh Mansour, the owner of Manchester City has purchased the first piece of silverware won by the club — the Football Association Challenge Cup which was used from 1896 to 1910.

The trophy, a forerunner of the FA Cup in use today, was won by the club in 1904, when they beat Bolton Wanderers 1-0 in the final.

“City are delighted to announce we are now the proud custodian of the 1896–1910 Football Association Challenge Cup (FA Cup) following the recent purchase of the trophy at auction by club owner, His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed,” read a club statement.

“A forerunner of the FA Cup in use today, the trophy is one of the most significant artefacts in world football and the oldest surviving piece of FA Cup silverware in England,” it added.

READ ALSO: Former FIFA President, Blatter Hospitalised In Switzerland

Sheikh Mansour, who reportedly paid more than £750,000 ($1 million) for the trophy, is loaning it to the National Football Museum in Manchester.

“Winning this actual trophy in 1904 was a turning point for the club and for the city of Manchester in that it firmly cemented football in the heart of its community,” said club chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak.

Tim Desmond, chief executive of the National Football Museum, said it was a huge relief the trophy would stay in England.

“The oldest surviving FA Cup, this particular trophy was amongst the ‘crown jewels’ of our artefacts,” he said.

“When it left us in September 2019 to be auctioned by its then owner, we feared we may never see it again and that Britain would be losing the FA Cup for good.”

Manchester City, who have won the FA Cup six times, get their latest campaign underway this weekend, hosting Championship side Birmingham on Sunday.

Sheikh Mansour

Related tags :

About Author

Manchester City Owner Purchases Historic FA Cup For $1 million
Aina Adepeju
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. She loves photography, she is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

September 3, 2013025

Ministry of Trade and Investment to Revamp Oil Palm Industry

In an effort to revamp the Oil Palm Industry, the Miistry of Industry, Trade and Investment has said that tit will partner with the Oil Palm Industry in order to develop a  holistic and integrated pol
Read More
July 20, 2015325

FIFA Execs to Implement Term Limits for Top officials

The executive council of the world football governing body, FIFA, has said it will press for tough checks on new executive members and term limits on top officials, a statement said after a meeting. T
Read More
August 10, 2015350

Capital Market Investors Scurry for Penny Stocks as Equities Gain N432b

Low-priced stocks, otherwise known as penny stocks, were the choice of investors in Nigerian stock market as four-day successive rally lifted the market with N432 billion capital gains in the first we
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    wpChatIcon