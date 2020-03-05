Manchester City, Chelsea Get Tough Opponents in FA Cup Q’Final Fixtures

Manchester City will continue their FA Cup title defence when they battle Newcastle United in one of the quarterfinal fixtures scheduled for the weekend of March 21 and 22.

Chelsea will square up against Leicester City, while Arsenal and Sheffield United do battles later this month.

Norwich City will face off with the winner of Manchester United and Derby County.

FA Cup quarterfinal full draw

Sheffield United vs Arsenal

Leicester City vs Chelsea

Newcastle United vs Manchester City

Norwich vs Manchester United or Derby County

Source: VON