MAN Urges Government To Provide Scanners For Port Improvement

Mansur Ahmed, the president of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), has encouraged the government to make scanners available to reduce the time needed to check goods at ports.

Ahmed said, “It is important to improve the time taken to containers/cargoes at the ports by ensuring that second trade facilitation equipment such as scanners are available.

“We are also calling on government to enforce, evaluate and monitor the implementation of the executive order 003 to ensure compliance by MDAs.”

Ahmed made this statement at the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, Oyo, Osun, Ondo, and Ekiti Zone’s 39th Annual General Meeting, which took place in Ibadan.

According to a statement released on Wednesday, the MAN president also gave the federal and state administrations a directive to cooperate to strengthen and stabilise the economy.

Ahmed added that to avoid the unfavourable effects of an economic downturn and the undoing of the modest progress made since the recent setback caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, it was now essential for the state and federal governments to collaborate and involve stakeholders in developing effective plans to strengthen and stabilise the nation’s economy.

Speaking at the event, Mr Bayo Lawal, the acting governor of Oyo State, charged the MAN with developing strong policies to advance manufacturing in the nation.

He pledged that the state’s government would keep fostering a business environment allowing both people and material capital to flourish.