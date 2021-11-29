Man United Appoints Raff Rangnick As Interim Manager

November 29, 2021 140

Manchester United has appointed Ralf Rangnick as its interim manager until the end of the season following the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

"I am excited to be joining Manchester United and focused on making this a successful season for the club. The squad is full of talent.



"All my efforts will be on helping these players fulfil their potential, both individually and, most importantly, as a team."#MUFC pic.twitter.com/a3GKC42MuH — Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 29, 2021

The 63-year-old German joins from Lokomotiv Moscow, where he was manager of sports and development.

At the end of the season Rangnick, whose appointment is subject to work visa requirements, will take on a consultancy role at Old Trafford for a further two years.

He takes over from first-team coach Michael Carrick, who has been in caretaker charge for two games since Solskjaer was sacked just over a week ago following a terrible run of results for the 20-time English champions.

“He was our number one candidate for an interim manager, reflecting the invaluable leadership and technical skills he will bring from almost four decades of experience in management and coaching,” said United football director John Murtough.

“Everyone at the club is looking forward to working with him during the season ahead, and then for a further two years in his advisory role.”

Ralf Rangnick said: “I am excited to be joining Manchester United and focused on making this a successful season for the club.

“The squad is full of talent and has a great balance of youth and experience,” he said. “All my efforts for the next six months will be on helping these players fulfil their potential, both individually and, most importantly, as a team.

“Beyond that, I look forward to supporting the club’s longer-term goals on a consultancy basis.”

Michael Carrick will remain in charge of the first team until Ralf’s work visa is finalised.