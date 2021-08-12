Man U, Real Madrid, Chelsea FC Most Searched Terms On Google

In the past 15 years, football clubs like Man U, Real Madrid and Chelsea FC have taken the top spots in Google Searches in Nigeria.
This was revealed by Google Trends, a search tool that provides insights into what citizens are searching for at any given moment.
The tool, which turned 15 on Wednesday, stated that Nollywood actors like “Mercy Johnson” and “Odunlade Adekola” and favourite acts like “Burna Boy” also ranked as some of the most searched entertainment personalities in Nigeria.
Foreign artists like Cardi B and Kanye West also emerged as some of the most searched entertainers, according to Google Search trends information.
Google processes more than 40 000 search queries every second, which translates to more than a billion searches per day and 1.2 trillion searches per year worldwide.
Over the past 15 years, Nigerians have relied on Search to get the answers they require. They have also shown consistent interest in news and current affairs. This is revealed in the top questions that Nigerians have asked, their top political topics and media platforms that they follow for news stories.
Below are listed the interests of Nigerians on Google Search over the last 15 years.
|Top searched Nollywood celebrities in Nigeria
|Mercy Johnson
Funke Akindele
Ini Edo
Odunlade Adekola
Adam A Zango
Iyabo Ojo
Rita Dominic
Angela Okorie
Juliet Ibrahim
Adunni Adelona
|Top searched Musical Artists in Nigeria
|Burna Boy
Omah Lay
Adekunle Gold
Tope Alabi
Small Doctor
Reekado Banks
Banky W
Frank Edward
2Face Idibia
Yinka Ayefele
|Top Searched Movies in Nigeria
|Sex and the city movie
The BFG movie
Titanic movie
Black panther full movie
Moana
Frozen 2
Kesari yoruba movie
Half of a yellow sun movie
War room movie
Fifty Shades of Grey movie
|Top Recipes in Nigeria
|Pornstar martini cocktail recipe
Cake recipe
Pancake recipe
Meat pie recipe
Puff puff recipe
Chocolate cake recipe
Doughnut recipe
Chin chin recipe
Fried rice recipe
Red velvet cake recipe
|Top Searched Question In Nigeria
|What is love?
How to make money online?
What is a computer?
How much is the dollar to naira?
How to make love?
What is sex?
What is biology?
How to write an application letter?
What is a noun?
How to check BVN?
|Top Searched Newspapers In Nigeria
|Punch Newspaper
Daily Trust
The Nation
PM News
Thisday Newspaper
The Sun
Guardian Newspaper
Leadership Newspaper
Nigerian Tribune
Complete Sports
Vanguard news today
