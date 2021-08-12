Man U, Real Madrid, Chelsea FC Most Searched Terms On Google

August 12, 2021 217

In the past 15 years, football clubs like Man U, Real Madrid and Chelsea FC have taken the top spots in Google Searches in Nigeria.

This was revealed by Google Trends, a search tool that provides insights into what citizens are searching for at any given moment.

The tool, which turned 15 on Wednesday, stated that Nollywood actors like “Mercy Johnson” and “Odunlade Adekola” and favourite acts like “Burna Boy” also ranked as some of the most searched entertainment personalities in Nigeria.

Foreign artists like Cardi B and Kanye West also emerged as some of the most searched entertainers, according to Google Search trends information.

Google processes more than 40 000 search queries every second, which translates to more than a billion searches per day and 1.2 trillion searches per year worldwide.

Over the past 15 years, Nigerians have relied on Search to get the answers they require. They have also shown consistent interest in news and current affairs. This is revealed in the top questions that Nigerians have asked, their top political topics and media platforms that they follow for news stories.

Below are listed the interests of Nigerians on Google Search over the last 15 years.

Top searched Nollywood celebrities in Nigeria Mercy Johnson

Funke Akindele

Ini Edo

Odunlade Adekola

Adam A Zango

Iyabo Ojo

Rita Dominic

Angela Okorie

Juliet Ibrahim

Adunni Adelona

Top searched Musical Artists in Nigeria Burna Boy

Omah Lay

Adekunle Gold

Tope Alabi

Small Doctor

Reekado Banks

Banky W

Frank Edward

2Face Idibia

Yinka Ayefele

Top Searched Movies in Nigeria Sex and the city movie

The BFG movie

Titanic movie

Black panther full movie

Moana

Frozen 2

Kesari yoruba movie

Half of a yellow sun movie

War room movie

Fifty Shades of Grey movie

Top Recipes in Nigeria Pornstar martini cocktail recipe

Cake recipe

Pancake recipe

Meat pie recipe

Puff puff recipe

Chocolate cake recipe

Doughnut recipe

Chin chin recipe

Fried rice recipe

Red velvet cake recipe

Top Searched Question In Nigeria What is love?

How to make money online?

What is a computer?

How much is the dollar to naira?

How to make love?

What is sex?

What is biology?

How to write an application letter?

What is a noun?

How to check BVN?

Top Searched Newspapers In Nigeria Punch Newspaper

Daily Trust

The Nation

PM News

Thisday Newspaper

The Sun

Guardian Newspaper

Leadership Newspaper

Nigerian Tribune

Complete Sports

Vanguard news today