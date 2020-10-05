Man Shot By SARS Operatives in Delta State Not Dead – Keyamo

October 5, 2020 22

Festus Keyamo, minister of state for labour and employment, says a man allegedly shot by security operatives believed to be of the police’ special anti-robbery squad (SARS) in Delta state is not dead.

There was outrage on Saturday when clips surfaced on Twitter where a witness claimed the young man was gunned down by the operatives who also fled with the victim’s car.

But reacting in a series of tweets on Sunday, Keyamo said he had spoken with the police authorities in the area and also with a family member of the victim who confirmed he’s alive and receiving treatment.

“I just spoke with both the Commissioner of Police, Delta State & the Area Commander in Ughelli where the unfortunate incident involving a young man & the Police took place yesterday. I also spoke with Ochuko, the victim’s brother. I was born, bred and raised in that same town,” the minister tweeted.

“All of them said the victim is alive & receiving treatment. Whilst I totally condemn the extra-judicial killings by SARS & other Police outfits against defenseless citizens and call for comprehensive reforms and overhaul of the system, some facts of this case are as follows:

“(a) The outfit involved in this case is called Operation Delta Safe and not SARS (b) the victim was not shot as confirmed by his brother, but fell out of the Police vehicle when being taken to the station after arrest. The brother said he was pushed; the Police said he jumped.

“This is a picture of the victim in hospital this morning, showing injuries from the fall (c) the Police stopped to pick him up after the fall, but an angry mob had already gathered and the Police fled and left the victim (d) A Good Samaritan picked him & took him to hospital.”

The minister called on the youth not to resort to violence or destruction of lives and property because he was handling the matter.

He also asked the police authorities to investigate the matter.

There have been calls and protests to #EndSARS following reports of brutality by the police unit.

Source: The Cable