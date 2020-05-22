Man Gives DSS 24 hour Deadline to Pay ₦10 million

The man, who was arrested for using the previous phone line of President Muhammadu Buhari’s daughter, Mr. Anthony Okolie, has asked the Department of State Services (DSS) to pay him N10 million in 24 hours.

The Cable recalled that the sum was awarded to Okolie by the federal high court in Delta for breach of his fundamental human rights by the secret police.

Okolie was arrested in July 2019 and he spent 10 weeks in detention.

He later sued DSS, MTN and Hanan Buhari and demanded N500 million compensation but the court awarded N10 million as damages.

In a letter addressed to the Director General of DSS, Mr. Yusuf Bichi, his lawyer, Mr. Tope Akinyode said if the sum is not paid, Okolie would take measures within the ambit of the law to recover the judgment debt.

He said the next line of action would incur cost and embarrassment on the DSS.

“We have been instructed by our client to recover the said debt of N10, 000, 000 from you. You are therefore requested to forward your cheque to us forthwith in settlement of the judgment debt,” he said.

“Take notice that unless we receive our cheque in settlement within 24 hours after the receipt of this letter, we shall have no choice but to take all steps available under the law to recover the said sum.

“This will include but will not be limited to instituting contempt proceedings against you and going after assets of your establishment.

“We are certain that you will want to avoid the costs and embarrassment which our next course of action will entail and we hope that good counsel will prevail.”