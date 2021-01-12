fbpx
January 12, 2021018
The Premier League club on Tuesday announced that Manchester City’s umbrella ownership organisation City Football Group (CFG) has set up a partnership with Bolivian outfit Club Bolivar.

The agreement will enable Bolivia’s most successful club to tap into the City Football Group’s (CFG’s) expertise including in the areas of scouting and coaching.

Ferran Sorriano, the Chief Executive in a statement made available on their website said that “We are very pleased to grow our global presence through this important collaboration with Club Bolivar, City Football Group’s first partner club,” .

He said the link would strengthen CFG’s knowledge of, and network in, South American football.

READ ALSO: Researchers Propose Ivermectin For COVID-19 Treatment, Present Findings To Osinbajo

Bolivar president Marcelo Claure said “a dream becomes reality” for the La Paz-based club, which boasts 29 league titles.

“We will utilise the expertise and advice that CFG brings to continue in our goal to place Bolivar as a top club in Latin America,” he said.

CFG also owns 10 clubs across the world, including Manchester City, New York City, Yokohama F. Marinos in Japan, and Sichuan Jiuniu in China.

The stated aims of the group, established in 2013, include boosting participation in football and unearthing and developing the best football talent.

Man City Group Partners With Club Bolivar – Premier League
Aina Adepeju
