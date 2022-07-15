Mamador Promotes Women Through New Campaign

As a wake-up call for women to explore life outside of daily routines, the excellent brand Mamador says it has created a new campaign called “Explore your Flavour.”

The veteran Nollywood actor Ufuoma McDermott, Chef Ifeyinwa Mogekwu of Ify’s Kitchen, and many others shared their exploration experiences during the digital launch, according to a statement from the firm.

The program’s goal was to encourage and empower women to discover their boundless potential and pursue happiness in their chosen fields.

According to the statement, the company also unveiled a television commercial intending to reach every Nigerian woman and usher her into a time of discovery and personal fulfilment.

The idea behind the “Explore your Flavours” theme was born out of a need to inspire women to pursue those forgotten passions and dreams that may have been set aside due to circumstantial coercions and life pressures, according to Chioma Mbanugo, Head of Marketing at PZ Wilmar, who was speaking about the new communication and the brand’s commitment to inspiring Nigerian women.

“The average Nigerian woman is nurturing a potential talent or two which she refuses to explore due to circumstances or maybe societal pressure.”

Mamador is out to give her that boost of confidence she needs to remember those talents and explore her flavours outside of her usual life routines.”