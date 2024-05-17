Maltina Teacher Of The Year Flags Off 10th Edition, Calls For Entries

The Nigerian Breweries-Felix Ohiwerei Education Trust Fund has announced the call for entries for the much-anticipated 10th edition of the Maltina Teacher of the Year competition.

Entries for the competition open on Thursday, May 16, 2024, and will close on Friday, July 19, 2024. The competition remains a platform to appreciate and reward teachers for their significant contribution towards the development of the education sector in Nigeria, while inspiring excellence in teaching.

To participate, eligible teachers can visit the dedicated website (www.maltinateacheroftheyear.com) to complete the entry form online. Alternatively, they can download the form, complete it, scan it, and email the completed form to maltinateacheroftheyear@heineken.com

Speaking at the flag-off ceremony held in Lagos, Managing Director, Nigerian Breweries (NB) Plc, Hans Essaadi who was represented by the Human Resource Director, NB Plc, Grace Omo-Lamai explained that the flag-off of this year’s edition represents the beginning of another journey to appreciating and celebrating the tireless efforts and dedication of teachers.

L-R: Head of Operations, Woodhall Capital Foundation, Mr. Henry Ugwoha; Lagos State Coordinator, Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN), Princess Adaobi Ekwuno; National President, All Nigerian Confederation of Principals of Secondary Schools, Alhaji Musa Muhammed; Human Resource Director, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Mrs. Grace Omo-Lamai; Corporate Affairs Director, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Mrs. Sade Morgan; Chairman, Nigeria Union of Teachers(NUT), Comrade Hassan Akintoye and Head, Strategic Brand Management, Union Bank of Nigeria Plc, Mr. Alvin Agorom during the flag-off of the 10th edition of the Maltina Teacher of the Year Competition held in Lagos State.

Essaadi stated that the company through the Felix-Ohiwerei Education Trust Fund remains unwavering in its commitment to supporting teachers in shaping future leaders and changing the lives of students for the better in Nigeria.

“The Maltina Teacher of the Year competition presents an opportunity to express our gratitude to teachers for the sacrifices they make, the extra hours they invest, and the guidance and mentorship they provide to ensure the success of our youth. Through this competition, we aim to recognize the efforts of teachers in the countless ways they have shaped our future. We acknowledge their selflessness, their passion for teaching, and their relentless pursuit of the growth and development of our nation,” he said.

He stated that it was exciting to note that other corporate organizations have come on board to be part of this transformative initiative, adding that Union Bank of Nigeria Plc and Woodhall Capital Foundation have been enlisted as main partners while First City Monument Bank and Alert Group are supporting partners for the competition.

In her keynote address, the Corporate Affairs Director, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Sade Morgan, disclosed that the competition remains a veritable platform to reward and inspire teachers for their invaluable contribution to the development of education and society at large.

Morgan stated that the platform aims to recognize and appreciate teachers for the stewardship of our most precious national resource – the youth.

“Indeed, our teachers continue to play their role effectively and, as such, deserve to be appreciated, recognized, and celebrated for what they have done, and what they continue to do, to make society what it is today, particularly in the human and national development,” she said.

She disclosed that secondary school teachers in both public and private schools are eligible to participate in the 10th edition of the Maltina Teacher of the Year competition.

Speaking on the reward earmarked for the winners, she noted that the overall winner for the 2024 edition would receive a trophy, a total cash prize of N10 million, and a capacity development training opportunity abroad while his/her school receives either a block of classrooms or a computer laboratory.

“The first runner-up of the competition will equally receive a trophy and a total sum of N3,000,000, while the second runner-up receives a trophy and a total sum of N2,500,000. All State Champions will be rewarded with recognition plaques and a cash prize of N1, 000,000 each”, she added.

In her remarks, Winner of the 2023 Maltina Teacher of the Year Competition, Adeola Adefemi while praising NB Plc for the competition stated that her emergence as winner has attracted pride, fame, and fortune.

According to Adefemi, the success has become a confidence booster and attraction to several global opportunities in the teaching profession.

Goodwill messages of support were delivered by representatives of the corporate partners and key stakeholders in the education sector, such as representatives of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), All Nigeria Confederation of Principals of Secondary Schools (ANCOPSS), and the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN).

The Maltina Teacher of the Year competition was established in 2015 and funded through the Nigerian Breweries-Felix Ohiwerei Education Trust Fund, which was set up in 1994 to facilitate an active contribution to the development of the education sector in Nigeria in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal, SDG No.4.

WAEC Introduces CBT Tech In Nov. 2024 WASSCE READ ALSO