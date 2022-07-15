Maltina Donates To Kano State In Celebration Of The Festivities

The Maltina brand of malt has joined the residents of Kano State in celebrating Eid-El-Kabir and the Durbar Festival.

The company sent the Kano State Road Transport Agency brand-new power motorcycles, safety helmets, and jackets for better traffic control and security patrol.

According to Chief Kolawole Jamodu, Chairman of Nigerian Breweries Plc, the donations are part of the company’s commitment to spreading joy by providing loyal northern Muslims with an exceptional festive experience.

The representative of the managing director of KAROTA, Alhaji Ahmed Isa Disu, the agency’s revenue director, accepted the donations on behalf of the Emir of Kano. He thanked Maltina for their kind gesture and added that it would go a long way toward reducing traffic congestion on Kano road.

On the branded Maltina power cycles, traffic control officers could be seen managing the influx of tourists and guaranteeing a free flow of traffic and pedestrians during the festivities.

Additionally, shoppers from the north were given a wonderful experience at the Maltina Happiness Park inside the Emir’s palace as many won festive gifts like rams, sacks of rice, praying mats, bicycles, and cans of malt through raffle draws.

Ifeyinwa Madu, the Maltina Brand Manager, said during a speech at the event that the theme park identifies with the rich cultural heritage and tradition of the good people of Kano, particularly during Durbar, which features men dressed in distinctive traditional garb riding on colourfully decorated horses.

“The North has always been key to us generally as a brand, Kano in particular, and we have held a series of events in Kano, ranging from the last Arewa festival, during which Maltina organised games in Kano and other northern states.

“Durbar, is a big and unique festival, where you have colourful horses, as people come together to share happiness. It is a cultural event, showcasing the rich cultural heritage of the Northern community.”

“So, what other brand is best to associate itself with other than Maltina, which brings happiness to the people and ignites happy moments when you bring people together.”

“We have impacted the less privileged people in Kano via different schemes that have not only addressed but empowered people. For example, sometime in February, we held an empowerment scheme, handed over branded Maltina kiosks to the indigenous community, towards uplifting their mini business enterprise to the next level. It would go a long way toward providing food for themselves and their respective family members.”